This weekend is Memorial Day, which means it’s a long holiday weekend, and you have one extra day to catch all the new movies. We salute them in this week’s Showtime.

Kevin Kline (as Calvin Fischoeder, voice): “You have seven days to make your payment.”

H. Jon Benjamin (as Bob Belcher): “Seven?”

John Roberts (as Linda Belcher, voice): “It’s gonna be OK, Bob.”

“Bob’s Burgers” is taking a bite out of the movie world with the outrageously titled “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.”

The family’s restaurant is threatened by a sinkhole that could sink Bob’s Burgers.

Anthony Hopkins (as Finley Hart): “Hi, Sam. I know I wasn’t always the best father, but here’s the deal. I am going to need your help to stop a globe-killing disaster event.”

Anthony Hopkins has a message from the grave in “Zero Contact”: save the world!

After his death, Hopkins leaves a video message for his son and four other tech gurus that they need to stop a secret invention that could end mankind. No pressure there!

Tom Cruise (as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell): “Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking. Today’s exercise is dog fighting.”

Jay Ellis (as Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch): “Two versus one. You’ve got to be kidding.”

I feel the need … the need for speed! Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit in “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a sequel to the hit 1986 movie.

This time, the high-flying pilot is ordered to train some elite flyers for a special mission.

