Nothing gets me in the mood like some nice wine and some popcorn, which is a must if you’re going to watch all the new movies coming out in this week’s Showtime.

Penelope Wilton (as Isobel Merton): “They spend a few days together, and he gives her a house.”

Michelle Dockery (as Lady Mary Talbot): “You never thought to turn it down?”

Maggie Smith (as Violet Grantham): “Do I look like I would turn down a villa in the south of France?”

In “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” the beloved Crawley family is faced with mystery.

Lady Grantham inherits a house from an old friend, and the family sets off to discover her past.

The film stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery.

Victoria Justice (as Lola): “You know, it’s no secret you’re not the most warm and fuzzy boss, Calder.”

Craig Horner (as Calder): “Need I remind you this is a place of business, not a Chuck E-Cheese.”

Character in “A Perfect Pairing”: “What are you doing?”

Victoria Justice (as Lola): “Well, isn’t it obvious? I’m quitting!”

Talk about going out with a bang!

In Netflix’s new film “A Perfect Pairing,” a wine company exec, played by Victoria Justice, tries to land a big client to launch her business, but she may up landing more than she planned.

Samara Weaving (as Olivia): “Are you all right?”

Max Greenfield (as Vincent Royce): “People are looking!”

Eugenio Derbez (as Antonio): “I never thought I’d get hit by a parked car.”

Samara Weaving (as Olivia): “No, no, no, no!”

Having an affair is one thing. Getting caught by the paparrazi is another.

In “The Valet,” a Hollywood actress has to save her reputation before her big film relsease, even going as far as having the valet pretend to be her man.

The Hulu flick stars Samara Weaving and Eugenio Derbez.

Andy Samberg (as Dale, voice): “I’m keeping myself fit, and you know, my updated modern look.”

Interviewer: “Don’t you’d think you’d have more fans here if Chip did these events with you?”

Andy Samberg (as Dale, voice): “Hmmm, I haven’t thought about him in a while.”

Hard to imagine a world where Chip ‘n Dale aren’t together, but after 30 years since “Rescue Rangers,” the two are on very different paths.

Now the two must reunite their old team in order to save one of their old castmates, in Disney Plus’ newest film, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

Machine Gun Kelly (as London Clash): “This is Apple. We’ve been dating for a year. I can’t stop thinking about her. I think Apple is breaking up with me.”

Choosing between your true love or dream role is tough. Thankfully, we can watch someone else make that choice.

In “Good Mourning,” Machine Gun Kelly directed and co-wrote the film, and his character has to choose between his girl or a role.

Whitney Cummings (as London Clash’s agent: “Do you want to be in love, or do you want to be the biggest star in the world?”

