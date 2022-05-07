The summer flicks are heating up, and with so many choices, it can be hard to pick just one. Well, we’ve got four films that’ll be sure to rock your socks off, in this week’s Showtime.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange): “Dreaming, every night, the same dream.”

The doc is in — theaters, that is.

Doctor Strange is dealing with the fallout of messing with the multiverse. Now it’s up to him and his friends to keep the balance.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.

Dimitri Storoge (as Brunner): “Two dead bodies in two days is way above our average. I need you to wrap this up quickly, quietly and with a sure hand.”

Let’s take down some bad guys in Netflix’s “The Takedown,” the sequel to “On the Other Side of the Tracks.”

The film stars Omar Sy and Laurent Laffite as Ousmane and Francois, a buddy-cop duo who have to join forces once again.

Character in “The Ravine”: “Bill, Danny just left me a really strange voicemail. I need you to get a hold of him.”

Bill Kelly (as Bill Schroeder): “Danny? Rachel?”

Hang on to your seats for this thrill ride! In the “The Ravine,” one man commits a horrible crime that shakes a peaceful neighborhood to its core.

Eric Dane and Teri Polo, whose characters knew the victims, are left wondering, how did it all start?

Character in “Marmaduke”: “We have to do something about Marmaduke.”

Character in “Marmaduke”: “He’s a handful.”

Character in “Marmaduke”: “Awesome.”

Character in “Marmaduke”: “What?”

Dogs can be a bit messy, but Marmaduke takes messy to a new level.

In the computer animated film “Marmaduke,” the canine with a big personality gets into some serious chaos. Bringing the pooch to life is none other than funnyman Pete Davidson.

Character in “Marmaduke”: “Marmaduke, some say you’re too big. I say you’re too big-hearted.”

