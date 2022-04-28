There are plenty of films out there. Spring is heating up, and that means hot new movies are rolling out in theaters. Here’s a peek at what’s new in this week’s Showtime.

Liam Neeson (as Alex Lewis): “We all have to die. What’s important is what you do before you go.”

Liam Neeson is aiming for a memorable performance in “Memory.” He plays an expert assassin who refuses to finish a job for a dangerous crime organization … which makes him their next target.

Oh, and he’s also dealing with severe memory loss. Hate it when that happens.

Judge: “Will the defense please stand.”

Based on true events, “The Duke” tells the story of a guy named Kempton Bunton. The sticky-fingered taxi driver stole a famous painting from a British museum in the ’60s.

The final film from late “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell, “The Duke” stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Now that is some acting royalty.

Chad Michael Murray (as Balzary: “Here we are, old friend, together again.”

Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe are back as a father-and-son duo in “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.” It’s the sequel to “Fortress.” (Can’t say I’ve seen it.)

Anyway, the retired CIA agents are once again faced with their enemy, played by Chad Michael Murray.

Chris Messina (as Seth): “Wake up.

Lorenza Izzo (as Blair): “Wake up!”

Malin Akerman (as Jillian): “I just feel like he’s here.”

In “The Aviary,” Malin Akerman and Lorenza Izzo star as two women who manage to escape from a cult.

While on the run in the New Mexico desert, they get the feeling they’re being followed … and that’s where we get the phrase “a cult following.” (Kidding.)

Lorenza Izzo (as Blair): “You’re not Seth. You’re the devil.”

