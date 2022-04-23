The weekend’s here, and you’ve made some big plans, right? Well, break ’em. We’ve got a trifecta of new movies for you to spend time with. They’re coming your way, courtesy of this week’s Showtime.

Ingvar Sigurðsson (as He-Witch): “You must choose between kindness for your kin or hate for your enemies.”

You don’t want to get in the way of “The Northman.” He was a young viking prince when his uncle killed his father and kidnapped his mother.

Now, as an adult, Alexander Skarsgård is out for revenge.

Alexander Skarsgård: “It was just about trying to let go of all our inhibitions and accepting that deep down, we all have a beast.”

Michael Ealy (as Joe McDonald): “Your brother’s implicated in an investigation. I think you know more than you’re letting on.”

Omar Epps (as Marcus Cowans): “You think it was me?”

Omar Epps plays an ex-con whose rehabilitation hits a snag in “The Devil You Know.”

When his brother becomes a suspect in a brutal homicide, should he protect him or tell what he knows?

Zazie Beetz (as Diane Foxington, voice): “You have a chance to write your own story. What have you got to lose?”

Sam Rockwell (as Mr. Wolf, voice): “I don’t know. My dignity?”

Zazie Beetz (as Diane Foxington, voice): “Yeah, well, that ship has already sailed.”

A band of animal gangsters may just have to save themselves in “The Bad Guys.”

The latest animated magic from DreamWorks drives home the point that being good isn’t all that bad.

Craig Robinson: “Yeah, there’s a couple — you know, friendship, having each other’s back, don’t judge a book by its cover — so, yeah, there’s a few things that come across in there.”

Sam Rockwell (as Mr. Wolf, voice): “We may be bad, but we’re so good at it.”

Alex Borstein (as Police Chief Misty Luggins, voice): “Arrest them!”

Marc Maron (as Mr. Snake, voice): ‘We’re outta here.” “

Anthony Ramos (as Mr. Piranha, voice): “So long, suckers!”

Sam Rockwell (as Mr. Wolf, voice): “Well, this just got a little weird.”

