I like doing it in the dark. Watching a movie, that is. From a fantastic adventure to a heavenly drama, here are some reasons for dimming the lights in this week’s Showtime.

Mads Mikkelsen (as Gellert Grindelwald): “Our war with the Muggles begins today!”

Jude Law returns as Albus Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

The master criminal Grindelwald is on the loose and out to rule the Wizarding World. Dumbledore must put together a team of his own to fight the forces of dark magic.

Ike Barinholtz (as Martin): “Nick Cage.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Vivian): “Nick Cage? I love you!”

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Nicolas Cage stars as himself.

Nick Cage, the movie version of Nic Cage, is hurting for money, so he takes a million-dollar gig just to show up at a fan’s birthday party.

That’s when things take a wild turn, and Cage is forced to become some of his most iconic characters to save the day.

Aaron Paul (as Trent): “Do you want to live?”

Karen Gillan (as Sarah): “Yes?”

Send in the clones! In the futuristic “Dual,” Karen Gillan is a woman who finds out she’s terminally ill. She opts for a cloning procedure so her family never has to miss her.

Only problem is, Sarah makes a full recovery, and she and her clone must duel to the death.

Mark Wahlberg (as Stuart Long): “I figured it out.”

Jacki Weaver (as Kathleen Long): “Yeah? Seventh time’s the charm?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Stuart Long): “I’m going to be an actor.”

In “Father Stu,” Mark Wahlberg is a boxer who gets punched in the faith. “Stu” is the true story of a fighter who becomes a priest.

Mark says he put on 30 pounds for the movie. They could have called it “Beef Stu.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Stuart Long): “We’ve all been wrong, and we’ve all done some wrong.”

