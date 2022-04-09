Most of us have done crazy stuff for our loved ones, but in one movie in this week’s Showtime, a pair of brothers break the law.

I love my siblings, but not enough to go to jail. I don’t look good in stripes.

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Danny): “I’m sorry, brother. I’m sorry I brought you into this. I just wanted things to be the way they used to be.”

How far will you go to get money? Rob a bank? That’s what Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II do in “Ambulance.”

The adopted brothers hijack an ambulance as a getaway car. They end up on a high-speed chase through LA.

Chris Pine (Henry Pelham): “To old friends.”

Thandiwe Newton (as Celia Harrison): “Aww, you can do better than that.”

Chris Pine (Henry Pelham): “To old lovers.”

In “All the Old Knives,” Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are ex-CIA officers and ex-lovers.

Years after their bad break-up, the two are forced to work on an old case, uncovering facts and forgotten feelings.

Josh O’Connor (Paul Sheringham): “Stand there.”

Colin Firth (as Mr. Godfrey Niven): “He’s studying, isn’t he?”

Odessa Young (as Jane Fairchild): “What are you doing?”

Josh O’Connor (Paul Sheringham): “Studying.”

Odessa Young is a maid turned writer in “Mothering Sunday.” She has a secret affair with a rich neighbor.

Decades later, she still won’t tell anyone about the hookup, not even her dying husband.

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “Life-or-death situation. I need you to use the ring to save me, like right now.”

Natasha Rothwell (as Rachel): “Snow my God.”

Game on! Your favorite hedgehog is back in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Sonic’s adoptive dad, played by James Marsden, leaves him home alone for a weekend … just when Jim Carrey, as Sonic’s enemy, Dr. Robotnik,” escapes and is out for revenge.

The little blue guy moves at supersonic speeds. Any guesses who wins this battle?

Idris Elba (as Knuckles, voice): “You’re, unskilled untrained, unworthy.”

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “You forgot one: unstoppable.”

