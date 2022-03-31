We can’t tell you what to do this weekend, but we can make a suggestion: watch movies! This week’s showtime has ex-Army men, Broadway wannabes and a Marvel character who finds out what happens when you eat a bat. Check it out.

Jared Leto (as Dr. Michael Morbius): “There is something inside of me. It wants to hunt and consume blood.”

An experiment goes wrong in “Morbius.”

Jared Leto is Dr. Michael Morbius. He tries to cure his own rare blood disease.

Instead, the good doctor turns himself into a superhuman vampire.

Ben Foster (as Mike): “He’s going to come after you with everything he’s got.”

Chris Pine’s new job in “The Contractor” is shady.

Pine signs up with what he thinks is an underground military company. His first assignment goes sideways, and he has to figure out the good guys from the bad ones.

Lisa Kudrow (as Heidi): “Find your light.”

Aria Brooks (as Libby): “You’re insane.”

Rueby Wood (as Nate): “I’m theatrical.”

Rueby Wood (as Nate): “Sorry. I thought we were alone.”

Girl: “You guys are so weird.”

Aria Brooks (as Libby): “We know.”

The curtain is going up for “Better Nate Than Ever.”

Rueby Wood is Nate Foster. This 13-year-old wants to be a Broadway star.

He heads to the Big Apple to stay with his aunt, played by Lisa Kudrow. The duo work together to make his dreams come true.

Character in “The Bubble”: “Thank you for joining us in our bubble.”

Harry Trevaldwyn (as Gunther): “Please be sure you are wearing proper PPE. Physical touch is, of course, off the table, so I would recommend making sweet eyes at each other.”

In “The Bubble,” Leslie Mann and Keegan-Michael Key are actors trying to shoot a movie during a pandemic.

The cast and crew move into a hotel and create a work bubble. When they start sneaking out and hooking up with each other, their safe bubble turns into a comedy of errors.

Maria Bamford (as Krystal’s mother): “Are you nervous to meet the dinosaurs?”

Iris Apatow (as Krystal Kris) : “Mom, they’re not real.”

Maria Bamford (as Krystal’s mother): “I thought that was an elephant wearing a mask or something.”

