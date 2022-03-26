You can spend this weekend getting a jump on next year’s Oscar contenders. Here’s a look at what’s new in tonight’s Showtime.

“Infinite Storm” is the true story of a mountain climbing expert turned life saver.

On her way down from a peak, she spots a stranded climber. The pro has to get both of them to safety before a blizzard rolls in.

Naomi Watts plays the hero who risked her life to save a stranger.

Naomi Watts: “I wanted to know why, if it was unsafe to to the point where one, two people would lose their lives, how does that make sense.

Meredith Riley Stewart (as Carrie Dubose): “Mom cherished every moment and lived her life to the fullest.”

Mychala Lee (as Emily): “I’m gonna miss her so much.”

Cameron Kelly (Casey Striker): “OK, so are we going to read the will?”

Mena Suvari (Rachel Dubose): “That’s what you have to say?”

Mena Suvari and Jaleel White star in “The Greatest Inheritance.”

Four adult siblings are home for their mother’s funeral. Instead of a will, mom created a scavenger hunt.

The winner gets the entire estate.

In “The Lost City,” Sandra Bullock is a romance writer who’s kidnapped by Daniel Radcliffe.

Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt try to rescue her. They’re pretty boys without skills.

Sandy wanted Deco to believe she didn’t notice their cuteness. Yeah, right!

Sandra Bullock: “I don’t see the hotness; I see the human being. So you have to ask who is the better human being? Neither of them.”

Channing Tatum (as Alan): “I have snacks.”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Abigail Fairfax): After them!”

