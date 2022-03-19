St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, but we can still pretend it’s a holiday weekend, right? And there’s no better way to keep the party going than checking out a new movie. Here’s a look at this week’s releases.

Simon Russell Beale (as Roy): “Have you ever heard of the Outfit?”

Mark Rylance (as Leonard): “The Outfit?”

Simon Russell Beale (as Roy): “It’s a network of every big-time crew from Santa Monica to Coney Island.”

It’s all fun and games until gangsters invade your clothing shop.

In “The Outfit,” Mark Rylance plays a tailor who gets caught up in some shady business. Now he’s gotta outsmart the mob to stay alive.

Will Hochman (as Tyler): “The whole school’s cursed.”

Zoe Renee (as Jasmine Moore): “OK, you’re gonna have to try a lot harder than that to scare me.”

Will Hochman (as Tyler): “Seriously.”

As if going to school wasn’t scary enough! “Master” is a horror thriller that follows three Black women, including Regina King, at a prestigious university in New England.

And let’s just say there’s something more sinister than homework happening here.

Jason Segel (as Nobody): “I want $150,000.”

Jesse Plemons (as CEO): “You think that’s enough?”

Lily Collins (as Wife): ” Yeah, I think you’re probably gonna want more than that.”

More money, more problems! Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons just wanted a couples getaway in “Windfall,” but when they get to their vacation home, they find Jason Segel robbing it.

Ana de Armas (as Melinda): “Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?”

Ben Affleck (as Vic): “I don’t know.”

Ana de Armas (as Melinda): “But you do.”

Forget Ben and Jen. Ben Affleck and his ex, Ana de Armas, are heating things up in the erotic thriller “Deep Water.”

The film follows a husband who lets his wife have affairs with other men, but now he’s a suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

Ben Affleck (as Vic): “You wanna tell me why you didn’t come home last night?”

Ana de Armas (as Melinda): “Not really.”

Ben Affleck (as Vic): “This isn’t a game, Melinda.”

Ana de Armas (as Melinda): “It’s always been a game.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.