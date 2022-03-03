The new Batman movie is coming out. Our Deco superhero squad thinks it’ll be box office gold, but in case you aren’t a fan of the Caped Crusader, you have other options in this week’s Showtime.

Robert Pattinson (as Batman): “How am I a part of this?”

Paul Dano (as The Riddler): “You’ll see.”

Robert Pattinson is “The Batman.” It’s his first turn as the Caped Crusader.

He’s out to stop The Riddler from causing chaos, with help from Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz. Meeeow!

Javier Bardem (as Desi Arnaz): “Lucy, I’m home!”

If “Being the Ricardos” left you longing for more Lucy, help is here … in the form of a new documentary.

Lucille Ball: “We had no idea Desilu was going to become what it was. Work became our whole life.”

“Lucy and Desi” is a documentary directed by funny lady Amy Poehler. It takes a deep dive into the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — their professional and personal lives.

Sebastian Stan (as Steve): Let’s play a game. Tell me something you don’t want me to know.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Noa): “I hate this.”

Sebastian Stan (as Steve): “OK.”

Dating stinks. Daisy Edgar-Jones is unlucky in love in “Fresh.” She thinks Sebastian stan is her Mr. Right, and she couldn’t be more wrong.

Sebastian Stan (as Steve): “It’s about giving. Giving yourself over to somebody, becoming one forever. That’s love.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.