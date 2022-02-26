What do the Foo Fighters, Tyler Perry and Naomi Watts have in common? They’ve all got new movies out on Friday, and we’re talking about all of them in this week’s Showtime.

Leslie Grossman (as Barb Weems): “This place is amazing.”

Dave Grohl (as himself): “Do you guys get this overwhelming sense of death?”

Keep calm and haunt — I mean rock on! The Foo Fighters are headlining their own supernatural horror comedy film.

In “Studio 666,” the band unknowingly moves into a haunted house to record their next album, and let’s just say there are no friendly ghosts here.

Dale Dickey (as Sandi): “I don’t wanna die here.”

Havana Rose Liu (as Darby): “We have to go now.”

Dennis Haysbert (as Ed): “Oh, it’s gonna be a long night.”

There are worse things that the weather. In the new thriller “No Exit,” a blizzard strands a group of strangers at a rest stop.

But when one of them discovered a kidnapped kid inside a car, there are killer consequences.

Luke Wilson (as Detective Vargas): “I don’t think you’re involved in this any more than somebody wants you to be.”

Dewon Sawa (as Jimmy Jayne): “That source I told you about? She was abducted.”

Nothing says teamwork like solving a murder. In “Gasoline Alley,” Devon Sawa plays a tattoo artist who’s being framed.

So he joins forces with Bruce Willis and Luke Wilson to crack the case and find the real killer.

Character in “The Desperate Hour”: “Marion County has been placed on lockdown due to an ongoing incident.”

It’s the worst-case scenario for one mother in the new thriller “The Desperate Hour.” Naomi Watts gets a call no mom ever wants to even imagine: an active shooter has taken over her son’s high school.

Stranded in the woods on a Friday jog, she has to run five miles before getting back to him.

Gabrielle Dennis (as Laura): “Thank you for letting me stay here.”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “Come here anytime you want day or night, as long as you don’t stay too long. You’re leaving right after graduation, right, baby?”

She’s baaaack, and she’s on Netflix. Tyler Perry is dusting off his wig in “A Madea Homecoming.”

This time, Madea is hosting a graduation party, but you know it’s never that easy with this family … and that means more laughs for us.

Gabrielle Dennis (as Laura): “So, if you were 20 back then, you’d be about 95 right now?”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “Black don’t crack, unless you’re using it.”

