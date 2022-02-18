The weekend, like that guy in the parking lot, is slowly creeping up on us, and while some of us have plans, some don’t, so let’s check out the cool flicks in this week’s Showtime. Now that’s a plan!

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “Hey. Put it down, boys.”

Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake): “What is that thing?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “Puberty is right around the corner, kid. You can grow your own.”

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are on a treasure hunt in “Uncharted.”

The pair team up to find a lost fortune that’s been missing for 500 years, but before they can discover the gold, they have to survive getting it.

They also have to survive Rotten Tomatoes saying this movie stinks.

Andrew Stevens (as Frank Diego): “We lost another location this morning. It’s your son, Jack.”

John Cusack (as John Calloway): “With a half a million dollar price on this head, what did think was going to happen? He’s going to run.”

Don’t mess with John Cusack and Emile Hirsch in “Pursuit.”

The father-son pair are on the wrong side of the law. One’s a crime boss, one’s a hacker. Both are up to no good, and the cops are looking for ’em.

And if you’re looking for a Rotten Tomatoes score, you’re out of luck.

Olwen Fouéré (as Sally Hardesty): “Looks like it is you that he wants.”

Leatherface is back. “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is the ninth installment in the horror movie franchise.

This time around, social media influencers are looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town, but a chainsaw-toting killer gets in the way.

Rotten Tomatoes is staying clear, too. This movie has no score.

Sarah Yorkin (as Melody): “I’m not going to let him kill you.”

Character in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”: “Fear no evil, hear no evil.”

Damn you, chainsaw-toting killer! Damn you!

