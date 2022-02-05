We’re over the moon that the weekend is here. All we’re doing is relaxing and checking out new movies. You should give it a try. It’s Showtime.

Halle Berry (as Jocinda Fowler): “Brian, what are you doing?!”

John Bradley (as KC Houseman): “It’s flying itself!”

Something mysterious knocks the moon off its orbit in the sci-fi flick “Moonfall,” and it starts hurtling toward Earth!

Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry are former astronauts out to save humanity.

Rotten Tomatoes says, “good luck with that,” because it got a splat.

Halle Berry: “Family, and having heart, and what’s really important. That was a big element to what it was about. Although it was about the moon crashing into the world, it was also about real-life things.”

Sam Claflin (as Henry Copper): “Why are all these people here?”

Verónica Echegui (as María Rodríguez): “I made some changes.”

Sam Claflin (as Henry Copper): “What have you done to my book?”

In “Book of Love,” a writer played by Sam Claflin gets unexpected career help.

His new novel is a hit, but only in Mexico. That’s because the woman who translated it made changes, adding spicy romance.

The two go on a book tour together through Mexico, and things heat up.

See it at your own risk, though, because Rotten Tomatoes gave it a splat.

Clifton Collins Jr. (as Jackson Silva: “Out of all the things you do in life, there’s that one minute that you feel like you’re the most important thing in the world, because everyone is watching you.”

“Jockey” is galloping its way into theaters.

Clifton Collins Jr. is a jockey in the homestretch of his career. He’s fighting through injuries to get ready for a race, when a rookie rider shows up claiming to be his son.

This one’s worth trotting through. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnny Knoxville: “Hello, I’m Johnny Knoxville! Welcome to Jackass!”

In “Jackass Forever,” Johnny Knoxville and his gang of daredevils are back. They put their bodies on the line for another round of hilarious but pretty dangerous stunts.

No risk here. Rotten Tomatoes says it’s Fresh.

Johnny Knoxville: “We’re just trying to be funny, but we naturally outdo ourselves, because what was funny to us a while back isn’t as funny to us now.”

