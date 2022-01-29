Sometimes, marriage makes people do strange things. Did you know that? If you’re married, you did. A couple’s vows are tested in a new comedy. That’s just one of three films we’re spotlighting in this week’s Showtime.

Wallace Shawn (as Mort Rifkin): “My shrink says I am attacked to women who will hurt me. Have you been sleeping with Phillip?”

Gina Gershon (as Sue): “Never. Except once, maybe twice.”

Woody Allen is making cheating on your spouse funny in the comedy “Rifkin’s Festival.”

A film critic and his press agent wife, played by Gina Gershon, go on a work trip to a film festival.

Gina’s there to interview a movie star but gets more than just a scoop. She ends up having an affair with the celebrity.

See it at your own risk. Rotten Tomatoes gave this one a splat.

Jenna Ortega (as Vada Cavell): “Can I have some wine? Did you have, like, the craziest nightmares last night?”

Maddie Ziegler (as Mia Reed): “You would have to be able to sleep to have nightmares.”

A school shooting brings two unlikely classmates together in “The Fallout.”

Jenna Ortega and “Dance Moms'” Maddie Ziegler are girls from two different high school cliques. The teens hide from the gunman together, and the experience changes both of them.

Rotten Tomatoes love this movie. They’ve certified it Fresh.

Simon Pegg (as Buck Wild, voice): “Hello, boys. Buck Wild, at your service.”

Your favorite prehistoric characters are back in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.”

Possum brothers Crash and Eddie team up with a weasel named Buck to save the Lost World from some no good dinosaurs.

Sorry, kids. Rotten Tomatoes has not rated it.

Simon Pegg (as Buck Wild, voice): “Boys, what you lack in intelligence, you make up for in bumbling ineptitude.”

