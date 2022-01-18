We know you’re just wrapping up a long holiday weekend, but it’s never too early to start thinking about this coming weekend. We say, head to the movies. There are stories about true love, a wild animal and even a mythical creature. We’re sure you’re going to find something right up your alley in this week’s Showtime.

Pablo Schreiber (as Dr. Labarthe): “The creature will be killed, placing the life force in your hands.”

Kaya Scodelario (as Marie-Josephe D’Alember): “This is madness.”

Pierce Brosnan (as King Louis XIV): “She is your pet.”

Kaya Scodelario (as Marie-Josephe D’Alember): “She’s all but human.”

In “The King’s Daughter,” Pierce Brosnan is King Louis XIV. He wants to be immortal. In order to live forever, he has to capture a mermaid and steal its magical powers.

There’s only one problem with Louis’ grand idea: his illegitimate daughter is friends with the creature and wants to save it.

See this one at your own risk, though. There’s no score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Abigail Cowen (as Angel): “Are you going to marry me? Take me away from here, give me the life I deserve?”

Angel’s life is far from angelic in “Redeeming Love.” Her mother, played by Nina Dobrev, dies, and Angel’s forced into a life of prostitution.

She runs away, meets a nice guy, and learns unconditional love can fix any problem.

Sorry, folks, we can’t tell you what Rotten Tomatoes thinks of this one. This one’s not rated.

Christian Convery (as Rob Horton): “I’ve got something to tell you. I know where there’s a tiger.”

Queen Latifah (as Willie May): “Lord God Almighty!”

Move over, “Tiger King.” Make room for “The Tiger Rising.”

Queen Latifah stars in this flick about a 12-year-old who learns about a caged tiger in the woods. A wild animal and a kid? What can go wrong?

We’re three for three this week. Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t ranked this one, either.

Queen Latifah (as Willie May): “Ain’t nobody gonna rescue you. You gotta rescue yourself.”

