If you want to do something productive this weekend, we suggest spending a chunk of time watching movies. It all depends on what you consider productive. Here is this week’s Showtime.

Meilssa Barrera (as Sam Carpenter): “The attacks were all on people related to the original killers.”

The Ghostface is back in fifth “Scream” flick. The killer — or killers — is after a new group of fresh meat — I mean, unsuspecting teenagers, but they’re helped by a few members of the original “Scream” team.

But, insult to injury, secrets from the Town of Woodsboro’s deadly past are about to get resurrected.

The reviews on Rotten Tomatoes aren’t scary. This slasher is Fresh.

Kathryn Hunter (as Witches): “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

Ready for some Shakespeare? The Bard is back with “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Denzel Washington plays Lord Macbeth, whose life changes big time after he meets three Witches who predict his future.

We predict you’ll like this film. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

In “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure,” a young boy grieving the death of his grandfather discovers the magic in life when he learns to dance — with the help of a friend and some spirit deer.

You’re on your own with this movie. Rotten Tomatoes has nothing to say about it.

Andy Samberg (as Jonathan, voice): “You’re human, Drac!”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis, voice): “Dad?”

Brian Hull (as Dracula, voice): “Oh, no! I have a total dad bod.”

Talk about an identity crisis! In “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” Van Helsing’s mysterious new invention turns Johnny into a monster, and Dracula and his pals into humans!

With all their mismatched bodies, the crazy crew has to find a way to switch back — or stay human forever. The horror!

Really. Rotten Tomatoes says it’s a splat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.