Rachel Zegler (as Maria): “I’ve never seen you before. You’re not Puerto Rican.”

Ansel Egort (as Tony): “Is that OK?”

From the stage to the big screen! Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” stars Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Tony and Maria, two teens from rival gangs who fall head over heels in love.

This one’s a showstopper. Rotten Tomatoes says it’s Certified Fresh.

Stephan James (as Lemarcus James): “I am personally asking all players in Monday’s national title game to join me in this boycott to demand the NCAA recognize us as paid employees and not student athletes.”

Play for pay! A college star is fighting for a share of the football profits in “National Champions.” He says schools make tons of money from college sports, and they need to share the love.

This one is Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sandra Bullock (as Ruth Slater): “Don’t treat me like I don’t exist. Tell her about me.”

Sandra Bullock is an ex-con looking for redemption in “The Unforgivable,” but apparently there’s no redeeming this movie.

I would diplomatically say this might be a rare cinematic misstep for Bullock. Rotten Tomatoes just says the movie stinks.

Jennifer Lawrence (as Dr. Kate Dibiasky): “There’s a 100% chance we are all going to die.”

You might end up rooting for the comet in “Don’t Look Up.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are astronomers in the dark comedy warning of a comet on a collision course with our planet.

But the reviews aren’t so earth-shattering. Rotten tomatoes gives it a splat.

