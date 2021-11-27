You’ve got to wait a little bit longer for those December blockbusters, but there’s still plenty of good stuff to watch right now, so grab a plate of those Thanksgiving leftovers and check out this week’s Showtime!

Jared Leto (as Paolo Gucci): “Can you keep a secret?”

Lady Gaga (as Patrizia Reggiani): “Father, son and the House of Gucci.”

Lady Gaga and a barely recognizable Jared Leto head up the cast of “House of Gucci.” It’s the real-life story of the murder of the head of the famous fashion line.

Jared told Deco how cool it was to completely change his looks for the film.

Jared Leto: “It certainly makes an impact on the other actors on the set in the way that they treat you and interact with you, so there’s a lot of reasons, a lot of benefits by making this big physical transformation.”

Sheila Atim (as Bobbi Buddhakan): “You used to be Jackie Justice.”

Halle Berry (as Jackie Justice): “I still am.”

Shamier Anderson (as Immaculate): “She still got something.”

Stephen McKinley Henderson (as Pops): “Welcome back.”

You don’t need to leave the house to see Halle Berry hit the ring. The Oscar winner not only stars in Netflix’s “Bruised,” she directed it, too.

It’s a sports drama about a former mixed martial arts star who’s still got a lot of fight left in her.

Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel Madrigal, voice, singing): “Welcome to the family Madrigal. The home of the family Madrigal! We’re on our way.”

Get ready to be enchanted! Stephanie Beatriz is the voice of Mirabel in Disney’s “Encanto.”

She’s the only member of her family who doesn’t have a magical power, but when everyone’s gifts start failing, it’s up to her to save the day.

Stephanie Beatriz: “It’s really about her figuring out what’s her journey. How does she find her self-worth? How does she find her own magic?”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.