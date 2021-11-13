The best things in life are free. Awww, how we love that bumper sticker. Really, it’s a nice philosophy, but cute word nuggets won’t get you into theaters, so bring cash if you want to see the movies in this week’s Showtime.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” brings a childhood fave to movie theaters. The film is based on the classic books about a large lovable pooch and the family who saves him.

Speaking of things that are red, our pals at Rotten Tomatoes are saying this one is Rotten.

Ruth Negga (as Clare Bellew): “This is my husband, John Bellew.”

Tessa Thompson (as Irene “Reenie” Redfield): “Does he know?”

(Clare shakes her head.)

Tessa Thompson (as Irene “Reenie” Redfield): “So you dislike Negroes, Mr. Bellew.”

Alexander Skarsgård (as John Bellew): “No, no, no, not at all. I hate them.”

In “Passing,” Ruth Negga plays an African-American woman passing for white in 1920s New York City. Tessa Thompson is her childhood pal.

The movie is certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

Andrew Garfield (as Jonathan Larson): “Hello, hi, welcome. I’m Jonathan Larson.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with “tick, tick… BOOM!” Andrew Garfield plays the late composer Jonathan Larson in the years before he created the musical “Rent.”

The movie’s filled with Larson’s songs and his concerns that time is running out on his chance to make it in show business.

Rotten Tomatoes says “tick, tick… BOOM!” is Fresh.

Robin de Jesús (as Michael): “You need to ask: are you letting yourself be led by fear or by love?”

Andrew Garfield (as Jonathan Larson): “Fear, 100% fear.”

