Lynn treasures her time with strangers in dark rooms. What she means is, she really likes going to the movies, and lucky for her, there are a multiplex worth of options in this week’s Showtime.

Kro: “You can’t protect any of them.”

“Eternals” is the latest entry into the Marvel Comics universe. Ten superheroes are back to save the universe from lots of bad guys — and one of them is played by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie: “Thena, she’s the goddess of war. She can manifest different weapons, which was very fun.”

Buy a ticket at your own risk. Rotten Tomatoes says this movie stinks.

Kristen Stewart (as Princess Diana): “They know everything.”

Sally Hawkins (as Maggie): “They don’t.”

If you thought you knew everything about the last days of Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles, think again. “Spencer” takes a closer look at Di’s decision to leave the royal family.

Rotten Tomatoes says the film — and Kristen Stewart’s performance as Diana — are certified Fresh.

Tom Hanks (as Finch): “Now, if you can speak, tell me something about you?”

Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff, voice): “Robots must protect dog.”

It’s a party of one in Apple TV Plus new movie “Finch.”

Tom hanks plays a robotics engineer living in a post-apocalyptic world. He builds a walking, talking robot named Jeff to look after his dog when he no longer can.

Tom says this one might make you tear up.

Tom Hanks: “There was this beautiful, simple-to-understand story about guy who loves his dog, and you know, that kinda makes me cry sometimes.”

This is sure to cheer Tom up: Rotten Tomatoes says “Finch” is Fresh.

Atlee Smallman (as Freddie): Did you really kill people, Uncle D?”

Scott Eastwood (as Dylan “D” Forrester): “They were really bad people.”

Scott Eastwood is a reformed sociopath who finds good use for his old talents in “Dangerous.” He’s searching for his brother’s killers, but finds a whole lot more.

The critics aren’t loving this one. It’s a stinker on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as John Hartley): “I want you to help me catch the most wanted art thief in the world: The Bishop.”

Gal Gadot (as The Bishop): “Hello, boys. It’s so nice to finally meet you in person.”

Another movie with a Rotten score is Netflix’s “Red Notice,” but the action-comedy stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, so it’s still worth a shot.

Ryan Reynolds (as Nolan Booth): “Lift with your neck. Even if I did partner up with you, we’d still only have one brain.”

