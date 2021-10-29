Good luck this Halloween. You’re going to need it– if you’re hoping to find a single laugh in this week’s “Showtime.”

Matt Smith (as Jack): “Where are you going?”

“Last Night in Soho” is a dream come true … in the worst way.

A college student time travels in her dreams, going back to the 1960s, but time traveling leads to crime traveling and murder.

Rotten Tomatoes says this dream is fresh.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “To walk around it, having been redesigned as the Soho of the ’60s. Like, we blocked off entire streets of that and got to drive around in the vintage cars.”

Ann Dowd (as Linda): “What would you like to know?”

Martha Plimpton (as Gail): “Everything. I wanna know everything.”

Reed Birney (as Richard): “Why?”

Martha Plimpton (as Gail): “Why do I wanna know about your son? Because he killed mine.”

Talking things out isn’t easy in the new drama “Mass.”

The anguished parents of a school shooting victim meet the parents of their son’s killer. This raw movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amanda Seyfried (as Julie Davis): “There was nothing left for her to wish upon.”

There’s no mirth after birth. In “A Mouthful of Air,” Amanda Seyfried is an author struggling with a childhood trauma, but after having a baby, life becomes a battle for survival.

There’s no fresh score yet for this one.

Amanda Seyfried: “Julie is someone who’s dealt with trauma, and like any new mother, has feel like she has to kind of put that aside or overcome it.”

