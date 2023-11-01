We’re not just in the spirit for spooks, on Halloween, we’re in the mood to move!

And some of your favorite Halloween movies and TV shows are bringing the heat to your feet.

You’ve probably heard the “Monster Mash.”

And Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller”…

But musicians aren’t the only ones who know how to get down and make us wanna boogie for Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has had people taking a jump to the left and then a step to the right since 1975.

And speaking of busting a move…

Wednesday Addams became a social media sensation thanks to Jenna Ortega’s epic dancing in Netflix’s Wednesday and the viral TikTok edit featuring Lady Gaga’s song, “Bloody Mary.”

You go, girl.

You know what time it is. Beetlejuice showing up to the party can only mean one thing.

And speaking of party crashers…

The Sanderson sisters may put a spell on you.

But at least you’ll get to dance the night away, Hocus Pocus-style. There are worse ways to go…

Madea ain’t got time for nonsense on Halloween. But she sure can make some to throw it down… Whether she wants to or not.

And the monsters of the Hotel Transylvania franchise definitely know how to turn up. Especially my main man, Drac. I’m totally stealing his moves for my costume party.