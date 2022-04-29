Better get crackin’, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. It’s 24 hours in honor of M-O-M.

Mother, mama, mommy, mommie dearest. Whatever you call her, you need extra time to say “I love you” and “thank you,” so some South Florida spas are extending their Mother’s Day celebrations, making it worth your while to give Mom some R and R as a gift.

Mom’s the word. MySpa inside the InterContinental Miami thinks the amazing lady in your life deserves extra pampering for Mother’s Day.

Caroline Wilmot, Spa Director, mySpa, InterContinental Miami: “Sunday, May 8th is one day, but we want you to celebrate the whole month of May.”

Thirty-one days devoted to Mom. Here, it’s double the fun.

Caroline Wilmot: “We have a special package, a ‘Mom and Me’ package, which is a side-by-side massage and a 25-minute mini-facial enjoyed in our Couples Suite together.”

She wouldn’t have the title without you, so it makes sense that you buddy up.

Caroline Wilmot: “Everyone needs a massage to relax, to de-stress. The Elemis facial is hydrating, cleansing.”

Oksana Melnyk, guest: “I think it’s just an amazing time together.”

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness in Hollywood wants your mother to sparkle and shine.

Christina Tardi, The Diplomat Spa + Wellness: “For Mother’s Day, they can book any one of our facials and receive a complementary 24-karat gold under-eye mask. That is something they can do in treatment, or they even take it home with them.”

All that glitters is gold.

Christina Tardi: “Normally, this mask retails for $100.”

Since the deal runs until the end of May, send Mom over and over. Face it, she needs this.

Christina Tardi: “Some of our popular facials is our 12 Layers of Bliss facial, or even our blueberry peel — it’s actually a natural blueberry enzyme — our Fire and Ice facial, it’s an amazing facial. We apply a paprika mask, that is a spicy mask. We apply these cold globes in a massage circular motion, and it relieves all of that heat.”

Chrissy Campbell, guest: “I think it’s awesome for the whole month to celebrate mothers instead of just one day, so it’s more time to get in here.”

Relaxation is in bloom at Heavenly Spa in the Westin Fort Lauderdale.

Ashley Spurlock, Director of Spa and Fitness, Heavenly Spa: “We are offering a variety of treatments throughout the month of May for mom. They’re floral inspired.”

The Flower Power pedicure has DIY fun.

Ashley Spurlock: “We start with a unscented salt scrub, and then they choose an aroma oil and then fresh dry herbs, which they blend in with a mortar and pestle, and then that’s applied during the pedicure treatment.”

The Shangri La massage will leave Mom feeling fresh as a daisy.

Ashley Spurlock: “It begins with an 80-minute flora aroma massage, plus an additional 20 minutes for a dry body brush to stimulate circulation with all the extras, including a warm pink rose clay hair mask.”

Dina Gosselin, guest: “I think it’s amazing. I think mothers need to be pampered every day, not just of the month, but every day of the year.”

FOR MORE INFO:

MySpa InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

www.icmiamihotel.com/myspa

The Diplomat Spa + Wellness

3555 S Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

www.diplomatresort.com/diplomat-spa-wellness

Heavenly Spa by Westin Fort Lauderdale

321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

www.westinfortlauderdalebeachspa.com

