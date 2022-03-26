Who doesn’t love a good shopping spree and supporting small businesses? I mean it! I want names!

Now you can shop till you drop, all in one spot.

The Lincoln Eatery is hosting the Pop up & Shop up market on Sunday, and Deco got a peek at all the cool local shops that’ll be there.

Get ready to shop up at this pop-up.

Alan Roth: “Pop up & Shop up is a market event that happens monthly at the Eatery. Essentially, it’s a place the community can come to and shop and eat and be merry and have fun.”

Once a month, The Lincoln Eatery hosts the Pop-up & Shop up market, so you can check out the local vendors and maybe grab a quick bite or two.

Alan Roth, The Lincoln Eatery: “We decided to have the pop-up here to add a whole new element and dimension to the Eatery. You can not just come here and eat or go on the roof and have a drink, but you can also come here and have a good time.”

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can shop at the market to your heart’s content, and for non-shopaholics, you can play a game of pool or a round of dominoes.

Alan Roth: “We have about 15 small vendors, all local, everything from accessories to the fashion lines, to makeup.”

You can even get yourself some handmade self-care products from Namaste Naturally, pick up some good energy in crystal form from Small Town Crystals,

or just chill out with the fam.

Alan Roth: “People should come to this event so they can support local businesses and enjoy great food. It’s a great opportunity for people to come together in a relaxed environment.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pop up & Shop up

The Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Ln N

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com/pop-up-shop-up

