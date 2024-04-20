Earth Day is just a few days away, but you don’t have to wait ’til Monday to bust out your green thumb. Deco’s checking out an eco-friendly spot in SoFlo that’s keeping things green all year long.

Leaf your worries behind, because every day is Earth Day at Upper Buena Vista.

Katherin Schultz: “Upper Buena Vista is a hidden gem in Miami. It’s a great outdoor space with micro boutiques and incredible restaurants that you can come and enjoy.”

This outdoor oasis is all about going green.

Katherin Schultz: “It was built and developed around these two incredible trees that are on property, one of them being a 130-year-old banyan tree that is nicknamed the ‘Bodhi Wish Tree.'”

The wish tree lives up to its name. All those colorful ribbons represent someone’s hopes and desires.

Here’s how it works…

Katherin Schultz: “You can find the ribbons at Sun & Ritual. It’s a $3 donation, and that money goes towards protecting the lands in different parts of the world from deforestation.”

Now all that’s left to do is write a wish on the ribbon and tie it onto the tree.

Katherin Schultz: “It’s really fun, and you can sort of choose your adventure.”

Don’t just choose your own adventure. Choose your outfit at Amaroo.

Lulu Kirali: “‘Amaroo’ is aboriginal word for ‘beautiful place.’ Our goal is to bring sustainable fashion to South Florida. We only work with artisans that create with their hands. They use natural fabrics and natural dyes.”

Natural here means flowy dresses, earth tones and cozy vibes.

Lulu Kirali: “The styles you can find here are bohemian chic. The breathable fabrics will make you feel really airy. It’s great for South Florida or travels around the world. It’s gonna make you feel goddess-like and connect you to your feminine essence.”

A lot of these pieces are also one of a kind, so that’s a big win.

Lulu Kirali: “Shopping sustainably doesn’t only leave a positive impact on the environment but also makes you look good and feel good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Upper Buena Vista

5040 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

upperbuenavista.com

