A new season is a great excuse to update your wardrobe. At Stitch Lab Marketplace, you can connect with new designers during their pop-up at Aventura Mall. Not only will you get all the latest trends, you can also shop sustainable and eco-friendly brands, too.

Stitch Lab Marketplace is back in a new location, Aventura Mall. Their mission? Saving the earth one outfit at a time.

Karina Rosendo: “You’re going to find the most amazing lines of swimwear, resort wear, tons of emerging brands that are very sustainable.”

Shop from the racks of foreign designers making their U.S. debut.

Karina Rosendo: “The designers themselves, they’ll style you. They’ll tell you what to wear, how to combine and how to style different pieces.”

One of the newest brands to hit Stitch Lab this season is Mayorga.

Adriana Arciniegas: “We’re going to showcase our new collection; it’s called La Gazette Del Caribe. Sixty percent of the fabrics that we use in our clothing is recycled polyester. We also use natural fibers such as linen and cotton. One of my favorite ones is the Mayorga Social Club Pareo, that can be worn in many ways. You can wear it as a skirt. If you accessorize it nicely, you can wear it as a dress.”

A new outfit is a perfect occasion for getting new shoes, and at Alta Shoes, you’ll be stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Luis Garcia: “One of the core values of our business is to make a shoe to last for years to come.”

You’re saving money in the long run, but you might have a hard time choosing just one pair.

Luis Garcia: “We’re using lots of braids and knots, and we’re using material — wood, leather, and we’re also presenting for the very first time natural fiber.”

And you’ve gotta have accessories. Why not pick up a few from NAM?

Florencia Mendoza: “NAM is showing our collection of handbags and shoulder bags, and then our collection of jewels.”

You’ll stay on trend with these pieces, and guess what the bags are made out of?

Florencia Mendoza: “The bags are sustainable cactus vegan leather, and the jewelry are handcrafted by artisans.”

Check out more sustainable brands at Stitch Lab pop-up this weekend.

