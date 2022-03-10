It might be Wednesday, but it’s never too early to swing into the weekend, or at least start planning for it.

Not sure where to go or what to do? How about a new bazaar where dining and entertainment is a delicious destination? Don’t mind if we do.

Shoma the good times!

At Shoma Bazaar in Doral, you’re bound to have a great time.

Stepanie Shojaee, Shoma Bazaar: “Shoma Bazaar is a dining and entertainment destination. It’s more than a food hall. We have outside seating areas, we have the swing chairs, we have the bar, we have something for everyone.”

Step aside, kiddos. Let the adults have a go.

Stepanie Shojaee: “We wanted a ‘lounge-y’ area for adults, but we want kids to really want to come, so the idea of the swing started by, ‘Oh, let’s make it so the kids want to come,’ and what better way than to have the swing chairs? I would say it’s for kids, but adults love them just as much.”

There isn’t a better way to enjoy all the yummy food while you’re there. Deciding what to eat is the real challenge.

Stepanie Shojaee: “They can get almost anything and everything. You’re going to see sushi rolls from Pubbelly Sushi, burgers, from BFF Burgers and kabobs from Shahs of Kabob.”

You won’t have an issue deciding where to sit and have a drink.

Stepanie Shojaee: “The bar is the place to be seen. It’s the nicest, comfy, it has the best chairs, and it has the best cocktail program, created by Bar Lab.”

We recommend the signature cocktails: Shoma Secret or the Pretty Pebbles.

Dominique Chacoff, customer: “My favorite one was Shoma Secret, and I can’t really tell you what it tastes like, ’cause it’s a secret! The atmosphere is super trendy. I mean, they have swing chairs. I haven’t seen that yet in any food hall. This is just a fun place to come and hang out, eat food and chill.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41st St.

Doral, FL 33178

786-437-8658

shomabazaar.com

