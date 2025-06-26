Grillz are back and better than ever. Think jewelry for your teeth, and that’s something to smile about. Lucky for us, the master of mouth wear is from right here in the Magic City. You’re about to meet the talented and wildly popular artist Alligator Jesus … but first, open wide!

Making your pearly whites pop is pretty easy when you know this guy.

Alligator Jesus: Think of it as a ring, but you wear it on your teeth.”

Alligator Jesus is the messiah of decorating your mouth.

Shireen Sandoval: “Why do you think it’s become so mainstream?”

Alligator Jesus: “Definitely the influence of social media and people like Madonna, who’s really paved the way for women.”

The Material Girl loves her some Alligator Jesus.

Jimmy Fallon: “Let me see them.”

He made lapis, diamond-encrusted grillz, for Madge’s 64th birthday. She showed them off on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and on social media.

For country superstar Shaboozey, Alligator Jesus created custom turquoise and diamond grillz to complete his 2025 red carpet Met Gala look.

Bad Bunny is a fan, too, wearing his grillz in his music videos and in editorial features — like this one in Rolling Stone magazine.

Alligator Jesus: “It’s not gate-kept anymore. It’s not just singled out for one community. It’s really become accessible for everybody.”

At Kasa Tatu in Miami, where Alligator Jesus and his team mix up their magic. I geared up for my own grillz experience.

Ashley Rodriguez: “It’s a snap in and a takeoff. You don’t really worry about it too much. It may take a day to get used to something new in your mouth, but that’s about it.”

Getting my grillz was easy peasy. First, alligator mixed up my mold material, which happens to be all natural made outta seaweed.

Open wide! Gracefully, of course, and try not to slobber!

Shireen Sandoval: “How does it feel wearing them?”

Harold Tanos: “Natural. I have been wearing them now for five years. I work at a nightclub, I work at E11EVEN in Miami, and when I am talking, and the lights are hitting it, like it blings. It really pops off.”

[Shireen speaks inaudible with mouthpiece.]

Less than a minute later…

Alligator Jesus: “Now we have your dental impression.”

Shireen Sandoval: “That’s so cool. It was so easy.”

Alligator Jesus: “Just a few seconds, and you’ll have your grillz ready in a few days.”

Speaking of, a few days later, my grillz were good to go and totally on-trend.

Alligator Jesus: “It used to be very much in Miami, a full wall, is what we would call it. All top and bottom gold, and now the simplicity and delicacy of these designs have become much more the trend.”

Finally, Alligator Jesus unveils my pretties.

Shireen Sandoval: “Beautiful! Oh, wow!”

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Shireen Sandoval: “I’ve made it.”

Alligator Jesus: “That’s it. She’s got grillz.”

Thank you, Alligator Jesus, for making me one of the cool kids.

Alligator Jesus’ main shop is located in Los Angeles, and of course, the hometown boy has a place here.

Grillz start at $150 a pair or tooth and go up to $100,000.

