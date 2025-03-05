Shift into high gear at West Palm Beach. The fourth annual, Fuelfest is back with a full tank of gas. With over 800 cars and musical performances, it’s a car lover’s dream, but ‘Fuel Fest’ also promises enough celebrity horsepower to make you do a double take. “oh my gosh, there’s Shireen Sandoval!”

‘Fast and Furious’ might’ve given moviegoers a thrill ride…

But ‘FuelFest’ at the South Florida Fairgrounds is the real deal. Just ask Tyrese.

Tyrese Gibson & Cody Walker

Tyrese Gibson: “There’s some people that have put 10 to 12 cars that they personally own on display just to let the whole world know ‘This is what level I’m doing it in.’ And it’s always a bunch of women showing up.”

Females are taking over, even in the car naming game.

Tyrese Gibson: “My car’s name is Teneshiante and Bonquesha. I’m just playing. No I don’t have any names. I just refer to my car as ‘Her.'”

Tyrese Gibson: “But Cody…”

Cody Walker: “I’m not one of those people that names their cars though.”

Tyrese Gibson: “Cody, but do you at least say, ‘Man, she’s a beauty or man, look at her! I love her?'”

Cody Walker: “Yes, my cars are girls. That’s the thing, isn’t it?”

The world-class massive auto tour goes around the nation. But Cody Walker and Tyrese say Florida shows are the best.

Tyrese Gibson: “The humidity, the moisture, the diversity, the energy, it’s everything.”

Cody Walker: “Now starting four years running, to start it in Florida. I love Florida. There’s just a lot to do. It’s not just a car show. There’s, of course, awesome builds to see, there’s drifting to see.”

Drifting with ride-alongs is too sweet to pass up.

Cody Walker: “It’s a lifestyle for many of these people. They live to drift their cars and chomp at the bit for any opportunity to come out and practice and put on a good show.”

Burning the rubber on stage with musical and celebrity guests is always a vibe. But this is a party with a purpose – as it honors one of Tyrese’s late “fast and furious” co-stars.

Tyrese Gibson: “A portion of the proceeds from all of the ticket sales go to Reach Out Worldwide, Paul Walker’s charity.”

The turbo-charged fun is contagious for thousands of gear junkies.

Tyrese Gibson: “The energy is just insane. The word of mouth, the vibe, the amount of people driving 5-6 hour,s other parts of Florida to attend this event, it’s a monster.”

Fuelfest starts at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 8. Tickets start at $50.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fuelfest

South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

https://fuelfest.com/south-florida/

