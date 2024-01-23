Updating your wardrobe for the Spring/Summer season has never been so romantic. At “Splendor in the Garden” at Fairchild Tropical Garden we got the tea on must-have trends for the South Florida women.

Bright beautiful colors, clean sophisticated lines, and understated glamour.

Wes Gordon: “Minimalist pieces, but pieces that still very much have a romance to them and an emotion to them.”

Those are just some of the trends for Spring/Summer 2024.

The annual “Splendor in the Garden,” fashion event at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami, featuring couture by Carolina Herrera presented by Neiman Marcus in Coral Gables.

Wes Gordon: “That’s kind of the balance at Herrera is making something that is modern that a woman wants to wear right now, but also something that has that irresistible magic of fashion.”

Herrera’s Creative Director, Wes Gordon, who is based in New York City, first showed his Spring/Summer collection at the Whitney Museum. Quite the backdrop.

Wes said his designs are perfect for the South Florida woman.

Wes Gordon: “She’s bold, she’s confident, she’s not looking to blend in or be forgotten she wants to be noticed. She feels amazing and she wants to celebrate life and all of those attributes that describe a Herrera woman are the Miami woman. That’s why I love coming here. I love doing this event.”

Wes invited me to shop on the job.

Omg, I can’t choose! Help!

Okay, so I picked this tiered floral-embroidered cape.

#Strike-a-pose.

I cried when I had to give it back.

Shireen Sandoval: “The Miami woman when it comes to her fashion sense and style is a little bit different than New York and Los Angeles. I always say we’re willing to take a chance, how would you describe the Miami woman’s fashion?”

Wes Gordon: “The Miami woman is the Herrera woman. If there’s a day where everyone on the sidewalk is in grey, brown, or black the Herrera woman is in yellow, pink, or red.”

And he should know, that he created this dashing red masterpiece for super model Karli Kloss to wear to the Met Gala.

Wes Gordon: “Never have I ever stayed out all night after the met ball.”

Karli Kloss: “Of course!”

You may not be pulling an all-nighter, but when pulling pieces for spring think flowing flowers, soft lilacs, buttery yellows, and pretty pinks.

Wes Gordon: “Buy the pieces that make your heart beat faster, don’t worry about what someone says, look through stores, find something that speaks to you that feels like your superhero cape and that’s all that matters.”

