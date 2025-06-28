Therapy is good for the soul, but sometimes the best kind of therapy is retail therapy. There’s just something so satisfying about taking yourself on a shopping spree … especially when you score some great deals. Deco’s going on a shopping spree at the new SHEIN pop-up in Miami Beach.

Get ready to shop ’til you drop at the new SHEIN pop-up on Lincoln Road.

Angela Tucciarone: “What better destination than such an iconic location like Lincoln Road for fashion, entertainment, and food? So, this is our third time here in Miami, and we’re excited.”

Fresh and fun fashion is always in style.

Angela Tucciarone: “Here you can find all of the great staples you love for the summer — swimwear, coverups, sarongs — as well as some athleisure short options, and even Manfinity for the men.”

Inclusivity is the name of the game at this one-stop shop.

Angela Tucciarone: “We know people shop SHEIN because we have something for everyone — whether that’s their style, whether it’s the fit you want — and we have sizes that range all the way from extra small to 3x.”

And because it’s SoFlo, the styles are anything but basic.

Angela Tucciarone: “In Miami, it’s colors. There’s colors everywhere. Colorful bathing suits, colorful cover ups. Even the dresses, knits and crotchets are popular right now.”

Popular is an understatement.

These shoppers showed up and showed out on day one of the three-day pop-up experience to get their hands on the goods.

I mean, just look at that line!

Anabel Llopis: “We’re so excited that SHEIN has come back to Lincoln Road. As you can see, we have a packed house here. Our residents and our visitors just love SHEIN.”

Customer: “I literally flew in from Chicago for this pop-up. I’m so, so excited. Cannot believe it’s actually here.”

These ladies came ready to more than just browsing and window shopping.

Customer: “I found stuff for, you know, professional wear during the day. I found stuff for a day at the beach, a night out, so it was a great experience. They had everything.”

And at these prices…

Angela Tucciarone: “You can get something for as little as $1, up to probably things in the $20 to $30 range.”

Who could blame ’em?!

Customer: “We’re gonna do a lot of damage today. Super excited, my husband’s gonna be really upset, but what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him.”

SHEIN’s pop up on Lincoln Road is open from noon to 8 p.m., now through Monday. Shoppers are let in in groups to keep things going smoothly.



FOR MORE INFO:

700 Lincoln Road

June 27-30

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

lincolnroad.com/shein-us-pop-up-june-27-30/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.