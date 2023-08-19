It’s a show that’s got the BeyHive buzzing. Fans are getting in formation for Beyoncé’s big return to South Florida, and so is Alex Miranda.

The Queen…

Fan 1: “Mother.”

Fan 2: “She is the universe. She is alien superstar.

Fan 3: “Creator, she’s just everything.”

…has entered the building. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, that is, where Beyoncé has brought her Renaissance World Tour.

Fan 4: “I probably won’t even record a second of this concert, ’cause I’m just too excited.”

Alex Miranda: “Don’t do it! Enjoy the concert.”

Fan 5: “I plan on losing my voice tonight.”

The fans…

Fan 6: “I think I’ll faint. I don’t know, you might have to call 911.

Alex Miranda: “She’s here! She’s in there somewhere.You’re that close to Beyoncé.”

Fan 6: “We’re going to breathe the same air.”

…who we all know as the BeyHive…

Alex Miranda: “Can you please tell me about this, Mrs. Alien Superstar?”

Fan 7: “It’s literally ‘Alien Superstar’-inspired. We’re giving you a little space cadet moment here.”

…haven’t seen Queen Bey in Miami since 2018.

Fan 7 and Fan 8: “Forever I’m that girl…”

But, while they belt out “Pure Honey,” it’s Kevin Aviance’s voice that will make them feel extra fierce.

Bey sampled the ballroom legend’s 1996 dance track which, for the sake of television, I’ll just call “The Feeling.”

Kevin Aviance: “She studied all of my music and stuff like that, and she said, ‘Thank you for your contribution.’ I’m trying not to get emotional, that’s all.”

Aww, and watch this sweet-as-honey moment between the two of them at her show in Philadelphia.

Kevin Aviance: “I’m a church girl, first of all, so spiritual, and it’s like being in the front row of my favorite gospel singer, and being served by the anointment of God.”

Alex Miranda: “This album has such a hold on the entire world, especially the LGBTQ community, which inspired a lot of the albums.”

Kevin Aviance: “The hold of a Black gay culture like this, they have a story. The story is so beautiful.”

And after the concert, Kevin is throwing his own party, at Manor Nightclub in Wilton Manors.

Kevin Aviance: “It’s a show when you walk in, and when you feel that energy, you’re gonna get it, because everybody is going to just be feeling the love, ’cause it’s a safe space. I’m doing two numbers, and then I might be getting them to do more numbers of the new tracks.”

Feeling hopefully fierce.

Kevin Aviance: “I’m sorry. I can’t make you feel, like Kevin Aviance fierce. You can only be trying to be fierce, and then, when you get fierce, you’ll know when you’re fierce.”

The BeyHive aren’t just fabulous and fashionable and have great taste; they’re also very generous. My friend Sharon lent me a gorgeous “Renaissance”-inspired cowboy hat. The show got underway at around 8 p.m. on Friday. Kevin’s show is set to start at 11 p.m.

