Nobody does it like Shania Twain, and the country superstar is still doing it pretty good. In fact, she’s got a new album out that dropped Friday.

Shania Twain (singing): “Now don’t get me wrong, yeah, I think you’re alright.”

She’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Shania Twain (singing): “You’re still the one I kiss goodnight.”

With tons of hits you can’t help but sing along to.

Shania Twain (singing): “The best thing about being a woman, is the perogative to have a little fun.”

Now, Shania Twain is celebrating the release of her new album, “Queen of Me.”

Shania Twain (singing): “So let’s start waking up dreaming and dress up crazy like superstars.”

The country superstar is also gearing up to hit the road for a global tour.

She says she likes being this busy.

Shania Twain: “It’s quite meditative. I fall asleep thinking about sets, lights, colors, textures.”

During the pandemic, working on the album was an escape for the singer.

Shania Twain: “Writing songs that were very optimistic, very upbeat, things that made me want to dance, cheer myself up. Now that the album is done, I want to share it and hopefully share that same inspiration.”

“Queen of Me” is a new chapter in her career, and it’s one she’s pretty excited about.

Shania Twain: “I am a much more free-spirited person at the end of the day. I’m much more appreciative of being able to manage and control my own state of mind, or at least taking that very seriously, hence “Queen of Me” as the title track of the album.”

The whole experience has her feeling empowered.

Shania Twain: “Being able to put my thoughts and emotions into music is really my power of communication. The vision I have artistically with visuals and the art direction is very important. It’s a continuation of all of that, so my artistic expression in general.”

Shania’s tour isn’t coming to SoFlo, but you can catch her at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale on April 15.

Shania Twain (singing): “So let’s keep waking up dreaming.”

