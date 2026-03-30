Deco loves Shaggy, and he loves us right back. That’s why he sat down with Deco to tell us all about his new album. Deco’s Shaggy enthusiast Alex Miranda has more. Alex?

Shaggy has been making hits for decades, but with his new album “Lottery,” he’s proving he’s still willing to take risks.

Reggae icon Shaggy is back on your playlist but this time he’s betting on himself.

His new album “Lottery” drops May 15. A project inspired by a mindset that’s carried him through his three-decade career.

Shaggy: “I think betting on yourself is taking control of your art. Because normally, when you come up with something that you are doing, you have “gatekeepers” or people who you have to ask permission to go forward, they are probably not going to fund you or push you.”

The 13-track album blends dancehall R&B and pop with features from a few heavy hitters in the music game.

Shaggy: “Of course, the first track was Boom Body with Akon and Aidonia. I also have myself with Anthony Hamilton on the track.”

Robin Thicke also makes a soulful appearance on “Lottery.”

Shaggy: “The new song is ‘Looking Lovely,’ it’s featured Robin Thicke. Robin and I did a show in Houston for the F1 and we struck up a great friendship. We performed that night and hung out for the whole weekend and just talked about doing a record together.”

But music isn’t his only stage. This year, Shaggy has also stepped into the theater. Teaming up with long-time friend and frequent collaborator Sting for the “Last Ship Musical.”

Shaggy: “You know I’ve never done live theater or a musical before. But you know, Sting is the type of person. He’s got more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes and I think part of him really enjoys putting me in uncomfortable situations.”

“Lottery” drops May 15 on music platforms everywhere.

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