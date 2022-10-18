There’s something sexy about getting hot and sweaty, and we don’t mean in the bedroom. We mean getting hot at the gym, when you’re working out those mighty muscles. Now you can add a little more sexy to your gym routine with Miami’s Sexy Sweats. That’ll have you looking good while getting in shape for the holidays.

Get ready to slay this holiday season with Sexy Sweats. We got to check them out at Punosh.

Melissa Dufour: “Sexy Sweats is my athleisure line that I created from scratch, where I wanted to make bold statements inside or outside of the gym.”

Owner Melissa Dufour wanted to create pieces that help women not just look great but feel confident.

Melissa Dufour: “All of my pieces are daring; all of my patterns are vibrant. It’s for women who are confident, all shapes and sizes.”

You’ll also look great while working up a sweat.

Melissa Dufour: “All of my pieces are hand-sketched by myself, and they have intricate stitching, so women can have the hourglass shape and slimming illusion.”

And help you stay motivated to keep working out before all of the holiday feasts.

Melissa Dufour: “The holidays are coming up, and we have to stay in shape, so wearing your Sexy Sweats, that’s going to give you the slimming illusions. It’s going to motivate you harder to go into the gym.”

The pieces are also versatile, so you can wear them anywhere.

Melissa Dufour: “If it’s at the grocery store, if it’s in bed, if it’s at the gym, if it’s at a party, wherever you feel like rocking your Sexy Sweats, that’s where you should rock it.”

But no matter how you rock ’em…

Melissa Dufour: “When women are wearing Sexy Sweats, I want them to feel bold, I want them to feel confident. I want them to know that these pieces are versatile, and they can wear them wherever they want.”

