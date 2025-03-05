305 Day is tomorrow — and some Miami hotspots are ready to celebrate with a bang! We’re talking, fun for the whole family, at a fraction of the cost.

Things are about to get live, in the 305. Wynwood Marketplace is back with its 12th annual 305 Day block party!

Dj Epps: “305 days is when we celebrate Miami, man. The culture, the food, the music, the talent. Everybody’s dancing. Everybody’s having fun.”

Get familiar with that face and voice, because DJ Epps, and other artists, will be curating the vibes..

Dj Epps: “We got a lot of festivities, a lot of things happening. We got dope DJs, I’m going to be on the ones and twos, I’m going to show out. We got a bunch of 305 artists going to be in the building.”

The special day will also feature food from more than a dozen vendors, games and family fun. Best of all, it’s free!!

DJ Epps: “Yes it’s going to be great. Bring the whole entire family. You don’t want to miss out.”

Catch the action on March 8th, and bring your 305 pride!

Next up, swing by Puttshack Miami for a hole-in-one experience that’s more than just mini-golf.

Arturo Valdes: “For 305 Day, we will be running some specials, as well as, showcasing some of our local menu items.”

Yup, the fun spot is serving up some Miami favs.

Arturo Valdes: “Ahi Tostones, our mahi-mahi sandwich and our Miami tailpipes, which would be an upscale croquette if you will.”

But food isn’t the only thing you have to look forward to

Arturo Valdes: “We will be highlighting our local craft beer from Wynwood Brewery and we will be selling that for $3.05 during happy hour. If you are winning or you’re losing it’s going to help you have a better experience.”

And there’s one more deal to make your 305 days even sweeter…

Arturo Valdes: “For your first game at regular price, you get a second game for $3.05.”

And, last but definitely not least, celebrate the rich history of hip hop at The Art of Hip Hop Museum in Wynwood.

Allison Freidin: “We are so excited that on March 5, 305 days, all tickets are going to be $3.05 for anybody who wants to come in.”

Get lost in the artists that helped shape the popular genre into what it is today. Plus, some local legends.

Allison Freidin: “In here you are going to see an old album cover by Uncle Luke. Uncle Luke is one of the real people that put Miami on the map in terms of hip hop and so we are really excited to welcome the public for only $3.05.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Marketplace

305 Day Block Party

Tickets



Puttshack Miami

Brickell City Centre

North Block, 701 S Miami Ave Level 4, Miami, FL 33131

Tickets



The Art of Hip Hop Museum

299 Northwest 25th Street Miami, FL 33127

Tickets

