Seth Macfarlane’s “The Orville” transported Fox viewers for two seasons. Now, the comedian and his ship of futuristic misfits are exploring deep space on Hulu for season 3. With the new network came a new name “The Orville: New Horizons.” Deco got the out of this world deets on the new season, so buckle up, we’re taking off in 3-2-1.

The crew of the USS Orville set course for Hulu. “The Orville: New Horizons,” aka “The Orville,” is back this week for the 3rd season of the part comedy, part drama sci-fi adventure.

The show got sidelined cause of COVID, and it moved from Fox to Hulu. Because of all that drama, “New Horizons” star and creator Seth Macfarlane has been counting the days ’til this Thursday’s release.

Seth Macfarlane: “We’ve been working on this thing for a long time. We started shooting in fall of 2019. It’s been a mountain to climb. It’s gonna suck if people don’t like it because it’s, but I’m optimistic that we’re, the fans, are going to be pretty happy.”

Sure, there’s a new name and they’re on a different network, but the show’s still got unique fun moments that fans will love.

Seth Macfarlane: “I don’t know that there is anything quite like this on television to date as far as the scope.”

For Adrianne Palicki, being on a streaming platform means lights, camera, action, and cha-ching.

Adrianne Palicki: “The Hulu situation really allowed us to take time and more time and more money, and you really see it. It comes out in all of the action.”

This season, you get to know the characters a little bit better. Peter Macon’s all about mixing laughs and finding out what makes the crew of the USS Orville tick.

Peter Macon: “There’s tons and tons of humor in this third season, but what there is also is that there’s a level of, you’re learning about, like you’re feeling like these characters on a deeper, deeper level and that comes with a tone of seriousness.”

