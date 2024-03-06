Selena Gomez is a pop star. She was a Disney channel princess and with 409 million followers, an Instagram queen! But in her new music video, she’s taking on the country of France too! Alex Miranda is here to tell us even more about Selena’s new tune. Wee wee, Alex.

In “Love On,” the whole country of France by the way, Selena’s “je ne sais quoi” gives us “coup de foudre.” and makes me want to Faire la grasse matinée, and based on the making out in it, cause there’s plenty of that, it also asks us to say, ‘voulez-vous coucher avec moi (ce soir)’.

Get ready to love on.

Selena Gomez (singing): “Why are we conversing over this steak tartare, when we could be, somewhere other than here, making out in the back of a car?”

Selena Gomez’s new single, “Love On.”

Selena Gomez (singing): “Wait ’til I turn my love on. Wait ’til-, wait ’til-“

Set in the most romantic country in the world. Well, mostly romantic.

Selena Gomez: “Aww, this is nice. I’m not mad at this situation at all.”

Ok, Marie Antoinette. We stan the new queen of France: Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez: “We are behind the scenes of my new music video for my song, ‘Love On,’ which I have been dying to release this song for — I don’t know — maybe two to three years.”

It’s a mix of pop and disco. But the video: Full French.

Selena Gomez: “You know, the French manicure, and we have the French bulldog and I was taught how to eat a croissant, the French way, which was really cool.”

Excusez-moi! There’s a French way to eat it? Don’t you just bite?

Ok, so apparently you dip it three times, and then bite the end? On camera. I see.

Man: “Fries, croissant. You’re so French now.”

As you just heard, there were also french fries on set.

Selena Gomez: “Which was really gross.”

Man: “Hey, guys, we need a lot more french fries on set, please.”

Selena Gomez: Because I wish they were crunchy and fresh but they weren’t.”

Eww, soggy fries? What’s the craft services budget here?

Selena Gomez: “It has these moments of fun and playfulness and it keeps it really light. So all the looks are super strong and really fun, colorful.”

But if you’re hoping it’s also part of a new album, hate to disappoint. She says– how do you say no in French?–Oh yeah, non.

Selena Gomez: “Yeah, I’m really happy with how the video has come out and I hope people like it.”

Selena, where’s the energy? It’s a bop! Let’s turn it up.

Selena says she hopes a new album will drop sometime this year but that, for now, this is just a fun song for her fans.

