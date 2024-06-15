How about taking Dad for a ride on Father’s Day? We guarantee he’ll dig it, and it won’t cost you a dime.

Segway Fort Lauderdale has a special deal for dads this Sunday. Actually, the entire family can cash in on a freebie that’s bound to get your wheels turning.

Jon Rosen: “Every Father’s Day, we do free rides, not only for fathers, but also for their families. Everybody rides for free on Father’s Day, whether you have your dad with you or you don’t.”

Everything about this deal is really cool. They teach you how to use the Segway, and then, for the next hour, you’re motoring along the New River like a pro.

Pops will thank you for it — though he might tell you to slow down just a tad.

if you’re itching to see your dad tear it up on a Segway, you should definitely make a reservation.

FOR MORE INFO:

Segway Fort Lauderdale

219 SW 2nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-304-5746

segwayfortlauderdale.com

