Do you love wine and plants? Are you all about the vegan life? If you answered yes, we have an event for you.

SEED Food and Wine Festival is happening at several different spots in Miami-Dade this year, and they’re giving a 101 lesson on how to live life meatless.

Seed and ye shall find.

Alison Burgos: “SEED Food and Wine, the name, really, inspired by kind of planting a seed and watching it grow.”

Letting it grow and eating it, too, is what SEED Food and Wine Festival is all about.

At this four-day vegan foodie event, you sip, savor, exercise and ask the question, “This is made out of what?”

Alison Burgos: “We have eight events. We have celebrity-chef wine paired dinners. We have a big grand tasting village. We have an awesome Burger Battle where we name the best plant-based burger in the country.”

One of this year’s Burger Battle contenders is Perrology. The Doral-based food truck wants a shot at the title with their Latin-style burger.

Perrology spokesperson: “The burger has the plant-based pattie, melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, jalapeños, sweet plantains.”

All that yumminess is placed between a vegan brioche bun.

As for refreshments, there are plenty to sip on, made with earthy ingredients, of course.

Jules Aron: “I’m crafting two non-alcoholic cocktails. The first one is the Smoke and Sparkle. It’s a Chinese smoky tea, so it’s got that smokiness to it. And the second one is the Blue Paradise, and that is an infusion of jasmine, elderflower and blue spirulina.”

If you’re ready to reap what you sow, then get your vegan on at this flavorful party.

FOR MORE INFO:

SEED Food and Wine Festival

Jan. 26-29

seedfoodandwine.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.