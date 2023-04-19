There’s so much to see in Wynwood, you’d need a whole day just to walk it and about 10 bottles of water.

But when you’re zipping by on a segway, It’s twice the art in half the time, for the folks on the go. One tour we found will even introduce you to the artists.

Jon Rosen: “It’s just something really impressive to see. Whether you like art or don’t like art, it just blows my mind. I always see something new every time I come out here.”

But on a segway, you’ll probably see a thousand new things in the art district.

Jon Rosen: “With Wynwood segway tours you can cover the whole area with one or two hours, so it just makes it so much more easy, more efficient to cruise through.”

And cruising is always fun.

Alex Miranda: “We’ve been rollin’ around Wynwood on these segways. First of all how fun is it to ride a segway?”

Felicia Gibson: “I’m enjoying the sights. I’m enjoying the good wind, the good weather. Ok? When I say I love it, it is so fun!”

Jon Rosen: “It’s a great family activity. With about three to four minutes of our training, you’re a pro. We call it mall cop certified.”

Mall cop certified? I’m in.

There are one-hour tours for $65, two hours for $95.

Jon Rosen: “You’ll hear and learn from the tour guide, that can be done in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.”

But for a premium experience, and 100 more and you’ll get to…

Jon Rosen: “Meet the actual artists on the tour.”

Jon: “They’ll be standing at their mural when we pull up for about five minutes, and they’ll tell you anything you want to know.”

Artist: “The mural is a Michael Jordan shoes. Biggest inspirtantion for me. Jordan one, Jordan four, Jordan eight.”

Alex Miranda: “What sneakers are you wearing?”

Artist: “It’s the fly.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, but are these Jordans or no?”

Artist: “No, it’s not Jordans, but it’s Nike.”

Alex Miranda: “Oye!”

And disem305.

Alex Miranda: “How long did it take?”

Disem305: “It took us seven days to get it done.”

Alex Miranda: “Seven days! But you weren’t the only one doing it, no?”

Disem305: “No, I did it alongside two of my freinds, sinner and drebs.”

Plus Melski.

Melski: “You get inspired and you get to meet people from around the world. You meet kids that are aspiring artists as well.”

Jon Rosen: “She’s more like cartoons and caricatures and things like that.”

Both: “We all live in a yellow submarine.”

But if an artist is out of state, like Allison Bamcat.

Jon Rosen: “We get them on a zoom call and you still interact and still talk to them face to face.”

Allison: “As somebody who’s walk around Wynwood for hours and hours a day and have been on my feet, ugh, I think it’s nice to have another option, especially of people who aren’t as mobile.”

The only question is this segway or that segway?

Jon Rosen: Anyone that just wants to have fun, learn something, see some beautiful, unique pieces, they’re all going to love this tour. It’s for everybody.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WynwoodSegwayTours

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.