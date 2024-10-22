Robbie Williams is one of England’s all-time, best-selling musical acts. So it’s no surprise that “Better Man,” a biopic about his life and career, is coming out. There’s just one thing that puzzles us. Why is the star of the film a chimpanzee?

Robbie Williams (as Robbie Williams): “I’m Robbie Williams, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but I’ve always seen myself a little less evolved.”

We’re about to dive deep into “Better Man,” the biopic of British pop star, Robbie Williams.

Robbie Williams (as Robbie Williams): “I know what you’re thinking [kids laughing], ‘What’s with the monkey?'”

Good question. Let’s let the film’s director, Michael Gracey, answer it.

Michael Gracey: “I asked you, ‘If you were an animal, how would you see yourself in your own words?’ You would refer to being dragged up onstage to perform like a monkey.”

That little bit of personal info turned into a film, portraying Robbie as a chimp.

Jonty Reason (as Jonathan Reason): “Ya gotta risk it all whatever it takes.”

Robbie Williams (as Robbie Williams): “Whatever it takes.”

That’s his voice you hear coming from his CGI self.

Robbie Williams (as Robbie Williams): “My name is Robbie Williams and for the next two hours your ass is mine.”

Monkey man or not, Robbie’s been waiting for this chance for a long time.

Robbie Williams: “Been ready to share my audience, my story with my audience on the small screen, the middle screen, in a pamphlet, on the internet, you know, I’m available.”

Some of his biggest hits have been re-vamped for the project, like “Let Me Entertain You.”

Robbie Williams (as Robbie Williams): “Let me entertain you.”

Robbie didn’t appreciate the musical changes the director had in mind for his most famous songs. Then he changed his mind.

Robbie Williams: “I got offended, it’s like I’ve just sent him gold, and he’s just knocked it back, and I thought he was wrong until I saw the film. Then I totally got it.”

He was so jazzed by what he heard, he wrote a new tune for the movie. It’s called “Forbidden Road.”

Robbie Williams: “I walked along the forbidden road, I had to know, where does it go?”

Robbie’s jazzed for everyone to check out “Better Man.”

Robbie Williams: “Do you know what, I’m excited for audiences to know that this is an incredible film, that they need to tell their friends about and come back for a second viewing.”

“Better Man” will be released in selected theaters on Dec. 25 and everywhere on Jan. 17.

