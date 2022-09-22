“The Masked Singer” is back, and with that comes the first goodbye. Actually, the first two goodbyes, because this season starting with an unmasking frenzy.

The Hummingbird (singing): “I don’t want to be anything other than what I’ve been trying to be lately.”

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” kicked off its eighth season with some big voices.

The Harp (singing): “Pretty, pretty please, don’t you ever ever feel.”

Their first group featured a Harp, a Hummingbird, a Hedgehog and a Knight.

The Hedgehog (singing): “Love, love me do.”

They’re going to duke it out for a chance to make it onto the next round.

This season the stakes are even higher, because there’s a double elimination every episode…

The Harp (singing): “Made a wrong turn once or twice.”

So they’re really going to have to bring it.

Nick Cannon, Ken Jeong and audience members: “Take it off! Take it off!”

And Wednesday night, two performers got the boot.

Nick Cannon: “Robin Thicke was right!”

First up, the Hedgehog, whom you might recognize from “Monty Python”: the legendary comedian Eric Idle.

Eric Idle: “It’s a little hot in there, yeah. Actually, this is John Cleese’s real body.”

The Knight (singing): “If you’re blue, and you don’t know where to go to, why don’t you go where fashion sits, puttin’ on the ritz!”

Next, the Knight … or you might know him as Captain Kirk: the iconic actor William Shatner.

William Shatner: “I thought, ‘I’ll sing falsetto. No, no, no! Don’t sing falsetto.’ I said, ‘Well, people will know who I am.’ No, it’s not about that. It’s how entertaining you are.”

Both put on decent performances, but “decent” isn’t good enough for “The Masked Singer.”

