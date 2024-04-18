You probably still remember the “circle of trust” from that iconic movie “Meet the Parents.” Well, on Netflix, the competition reality show “The Circle” can be just as tricky, and maybe even more dramatic.

This season, one Miami local is starring, so that’s probably true. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here … as a triangle.

Kyle Fuller is full of charm — and good TV looks — but on Season 6, hopefully also full of winner’s luck. It’s the first season shot in the U.S. and the first to feature an AI bot competing, pretending to be real … meaning, some contestants will be full of sh…

In “The Circle”…

Kyle Fuller: “Circle, I’ve arrived!”

…can you really trust anybody?

Kyle Fuller: “I hate losing more than I like winning.”

On Netflix’s social media-style competition show, contestants attempt to guess who is a catfish, or not, for the grand-prize of $100,000.

Kyle Fuller: “The way that you make it through is that you become liked, you become trusted, you know what I mean? So then, because what you really want is that top spot so you can become an influencer, to be able to block other people, or to have good relationships with the influencers so that you’re not blocked.”

And on Season 6, for the time, there’s an AI bot in the mix.

Kyle Fuller: “The thing is, you start to not trust anybody anymore, you know what I mean? Because you don’t know who’s a bot and who’s not a bot. You don’t know how good the conversations actually are, or if they’re actually on your side or not.”

Status and strategy collide when online players flirt with, befriend and secretly rate each other.

Kyle Fuller: “What I did was be real, be honest and be what’s called true to my words. So, if I say that I got you, I got you. If I don’t say that I got you, I’m coming after you.”

One of those contestants this season, which just dropped its first episodes Wednesday morning, is Miami local Kyle Fuller.

Kyle Fuller: “I woke up today like it’s Christmas,’cause all of a sudden, I started getting messages that were coming out of the woodwork. people that I haven’t talked to in a while.”

Alex Miranda: “‘Oh, my God, remember that we were best friends back at…?'”

Kyle Fuller: “It’s like actually crazy right now, but I’m getting a lot of people, especially from Miami, talking [about], ‘Oh, he’s from my city, so I’m rooting for him.’ So it’s pretty cool.”

Kyle is a professional overseas basketball player, but also a motivational speaker on social media.

Kyle Fuller: “So, if you guys don’t know about me, come follow ya boy!”

And husband…

Jackie: “Not a day goes by that I don’t remind him he’s married.”

…who convinced his wife Jackie to set his Circle profile to single…

Jackie: “I just told him i trust him, you know? ‘Just do what you gotta do for the family.'”

…to improve his chances at the big pay day. Because the more he’s liked, the more likely he and their Frenchie Deuce, who he brought, don’t get blocked.

Kyle Fuller: “I feel like he’s a good judge of character, so the thing is, if I was to point somebody out, and he didn’t like that person, we didn’t like that person.”

So, what would he do with that money, anyway?

Kyle Fuller: “I would take my wife out on a vacation, because one, she let me be single in ‘The Circle,’ so I know that she needs a vacation.”

Yeah, we bet.

Kyle Fuller: “Go root for the Miami boy, please!”

The first four episodes of Season 6 of “The Circle” are now streaming on Netflix. Four new episodes will drop every Wednesday before the season finale.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.