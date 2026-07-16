Puff Sean Diddy Daddy Combs is parting ways with a piece of prime Miami real estate.

The jailed music mogul has sold one of his Star Island mansions, and it was a massive sale.

TMZ says the waterfront estate went for $55 million!

Diddy bought the property from Gloria and Emilio Estefan five years ago for $35 million.

If he decides to come back to the 305 once he leaves prison, he won’t be homeless because the diddler still owns the mansion next door!

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