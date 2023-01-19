Have you heard the saying “rosé all day”? Or how about “stop and smell the rosé”?

If you haven’t, then check out Seaglass Rosé Experience over in Fort Lauderdale, because it’s all about rosé, baby.

This immersive experience will have you sampling different types of delicious pink wine, from bubbly to not so bubbly.

And there will be plenty of food to elevate your palate, as well.

Presented by the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, it goes down this Friday to Sunday and benefits AutoNation’s DRVPNK initiative.

So it’s all for a good cause while enjoying yumminess and the beach.

Wine flies when you’re having fun!

For more information on ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.