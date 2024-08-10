The beautiful thing about life is, you can meet good friends anywhere — like the grocery store, gas station, even work — or you can rescue them from an oil spill.

OK, that last one’s a little bit unusual, but it’s also the story of “My Penguin Friend.” Deco sat down with the team behind the film to get the feathery details.

Jean Reno (as Joao): “Wait, wait!”

Adriana Barraza (as Maria): “Why is there a penguin in our home?”

Jean Reno (as Joao): “It needs our help.”

We all get by with a little help from our friends … and a penguin named Dindim hits the friend jackpot in the new movie “My Penguin Friend.”

Duda Galvão (as Lucia): “It’s a penguin! Nice to meet you, Ding-Ding.”

Jean Reno (as Joao): “Dindim.”

The true story follows a fisherman who rescues a penguin from the sea and then takes it under his wing.

Jean Reno (as Joao): “Look at this oil on you. Don’t move. I will get you cleaned.”

Jean Reno stars in the film as Joao, a role he says he took because of its multi-layers.

Jean Reno: “It is an extraordinary story, and it is a story of hope. It is a story of taking care of the environment, taking care of the world and not being alone.”

Jean also learned a few things about the aquatic creatures while filming.

Jean Reno: “They’re tough, but they’re also at the same time like us, they’re very sweet.”

And, just in case you are wondering, director David Schurmann says directing real-life penguins, well, it’s not so easy.

David Schurmann: “It was challenging to direct the penguins, especially because we did not want to shoot it like a nature documentary. We want to get the camera close to the penguin, and the penguin was a character.”

These little guys got A-list treatment, too.

David Schurmann: “Every time the penguins came to the set, we had to be very respectful, so we took people out. We had to make sure that the path where they’re going to walk or wear they’re going to be was treated, so there are no bugs and no viruses or bacteria.”

In return, these birds gave the cast and crew life lessons.

Jean Reno: “A little penguin actually shows us how to become more human.”

“My Penguin Friend” is now playing in theaters.

