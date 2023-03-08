Scream and shout! Well, you’ll need to run fast, too, if Ghostface is coming after you. A new “Scream” movie is slashing up the big screen this week.

Slash and you shall receive — sorry, I mean ask … or maybe mask? Because in the “Scream” movie, Ghostface is back … maybe in more ways than one. Mwahahaha!

It’s all fun and games until someone gets stalked and stabbed by Ghostface.

The iconic slasher is back in “Scream VI,” and this time, the crazed killer is running rampant in the Big Apple.

Speaking of New York City, that’s where the cast got together for last night’s big premiere. Now that’s what we call a bloody good time.

Melissa Barrera: “This movie is a genuine roller coaster ride, and it grabs you and it doesn’t let you go until the end.”

Melissa Barrera is back as Sam Carpenter, AKA Billy Loomis’ daughter.

Her movie dad, played by Skeet Ulrich, was killed off in the original “Scream,” but he still stopped by the red carpet.

Skeet Ulrich: “It’s rare for a franchise to last this long, and to still have this kind of mania about it, it’s pretty magical.”

Another familiar face at the premiere was Courteney Cox, who reprises her role as Gale Weathers in the movie.

And she’s teasing an epic showdown.

Courteney Cox: “I have a great rundown with Ghostface. I don’t know if I survive it, but it was really hard to film and really challenging, and fun.”

Not everyone at the premiere is in the movie.

Demi Lovato’s got a brand-new song, called “Still Alive,” on the soundtrack.

Demi Lovato: “I wanted it to tie into the film, but also, it’s a very personal song for me, too. Lyrically, I wanted to express myself and tell the world how I’m still alive as well.”

“Scream VI” hits theaters Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.