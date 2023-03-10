One thing you’re probably going to do a lot of in the new “Scream” movie is probably nap. Just kidding, I mean scream … but ever since the franchise moved to New York City, Melissa Barerra tells us, the kills are even bigger than the apples. Deco’s Alex Miranda is on a bloody rampage to get the story.

“Scream” fanatic here since Friday night, Blockbuster Video, 1997. My life has never been the same.

Well, thanks in part to Melissa Barrera, in 2023, the franchise is scarier than … wait, who’s that man standing over there? Is this is joke? Is that a knife? … Gotta run!

“Scream VI” hit theaters on Thursday.

Thomas Cadrot (as Brooks): “It’s for you.”

So, when you don’t recognize a call …

Alex Miranda: “What is this?”

Ghostface: “Well, well, well. I’ll give you some time.”

Maybe don’t pick up?

Ghostface: “You’ve got 10 seconds. Go!”

Alex Miranda: “Bye! See you later!”

Melissa Barrera stars alongside Jenna Ortega in the slasher. Their characters have moved from Woodsboro to New York City for a fresh start.

Or so they thought.

Jenna Ortega (as Tara Carpenter): “Please help us!”

And horror fans, rejoice!

Alex Miranda: “The chase scenes in this movie, the kills, it is extreme.”

Melissa Barrera: “It’s a fun movie, ’cause it keeps moving. It grabs you, and it doesn’t let you go until the end.”

Because the scares are bigger in the Big Apple.

Melissa Barrera: “Moving the franchise all the way across the country into a big city is a big statement. It makes for a more unforgiving and ruthless Ghostface.”

Not just the buildings.

Melissa Barrera: “It felt like shooting an action film a lot of the time.”

Pro tip: next time you’re in scary movie, don’t walk down a dark alley.

Melissa Barrera: “New York can be scary.”

Melissa plays Sam Carpenter, big sister to Tara, and with the help from familiar faces…

Roger Jackson: (as voice of Ghostface): “This is long overdue.”

The “Core Four” have to cut Ghostface out — again.

Jenna Ortega (as Tara Carpenter): “And then we execute him.”

And, because you always have to watch your back…

Alex Miranda: “Who do you think has the best shot at being a successful multi-movie serial killer?”

Melissa says, Sam.

Melissa Barrera: “There’s a darkness in her. There’s a duality, and there’s an unpredictability, and you never know if you can really trust her.”

So, wait, is she the Ghostface. Ghostfaces?

Alex Miranda: “So the killer is…?”

Melissa Barrera: “Nice try.”

Alex couldn’t make it. He wanted to play a little game. It’s called, go to the movies and watch “Scream VI” this weekend.

